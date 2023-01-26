Condor’s Nest – Icon confirms release date for wartime revenge thriller

Icon Film Distribution will release wartime revenge thriller, Condor’s Nest, on DVD on 3rd April and through digital retailers on March 20th.

A decade after the fall of Nazi Germany, vengeful American aviator Will Spalding travels across South America in pursuit of Colonel Bach, the sadistic officer who executed his bomber crew during World War II.

Joining forces with an Israeli agent and an atomic scientist, the team encounters more than they bargained for as they pursue Bach across jungles and deserts, waylaid by betrayal, amphetamine-crazed Nazis, and their own dark secrets.

The film stars Michael Ironside (Top Gun, Total Recall), Jackson Rathbone (Twilight), Arnold Vosloo (The Mummy, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Jorge Garcia (Lost), and Bruce Davison (X-Men, Ozark) as well as Jacob Keohane, Al Pagano, Corinne Britti & James Urbaniak.