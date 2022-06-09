Console-free Xbox gaming is coming to Samsung’s latest Smart TVs

Microsoft’s Xbox cloud gaming service is coming to new Samsung Smart TVs, allowing owners to play major titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 without having to buy a separate console.

The app will be available from June 30th through the Samsung Gaming Hub, a new game discovery platform available on 2022 Samsung models, including the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and 2022 Smart Monitor ranges.

Samsung already has partnerships with several other game streaming services, including NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Google Stadia, and today’s announcement makes it the only Smart TV platform to include the Xbox app.

“Xbox has been an integral partner for Samsung and shares in our vision and dedication to bring the ultimate game streaming experience to everywhere in your home,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Xbox by adding the Xbox app to Samsung Gaming Hub, which now gives Samsung Smart TV users access to hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games. The same ease with which our customers watch live sports and stream movies on Samsung Neo QLEDs and QLEDs, they can now play their favorite games.”

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, added: “We’re on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality.”

“That’s why we’re excited to partner with Samsung, a global leader in TVs, on bringing Xbox to more players. Working with Samsung has helped us provide more access to gaming and enabled us to welcome new players into our thriving community.”