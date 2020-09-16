Cornwall’s Air Ambulance to feature in new documentary series

A new observational documentary series following the Cornwall Air Ambulance service has been commissioned by Discovery for its Really channel.

The 10-part Cornwall Air 999 is being produced by Beagle Media and follows the service as its team of pilots and paramedics as they race to save lives across Britain’s iconic county during one of its busiest ever summers.

It is narrated by Cornwall resident Dawn French, and captures dramatic life and death moments – from surfing accidents to cliff falls – and the lifesaving interventions of the paramedics in the expansive Cornish landscape they work in.

Clare Laycock, SVP, Head of Lifestyle and Entertainment Brands at Discovery UK and Ireland, said: “Now more than ever, it’s crucial to shine a light on and celebrate what our NHS and Charity heroes do every day to keep us safe.

“As more Brits holiday locally, the Cornwall Air Ambulance team certainly have their work cut out for them, and Beagle have done a brilliant job capturing them in action along the peninsula. Helicopter ER is part of the bones of the channel and we’re confident this raw and inspiring new series will also capture our audiences’ hearts.”

Bridget Sneyd, Executive Producer at Beagle, said: “Taking to skies with Cornwall Air Ambulance has brought many new challenges, not least rigging six cameras to their new helicopter and body cams to paramedics together with a PD on board, all the while dealing with the extra pressure of Covid-19.”

“It’s a privilege to be filming with this amazing team of critical care paramedics.

“The air ambulance team attends to a truly diverse range of casualties, from holidaymakers in trouble on beaches and clifftops to fishermen and farmers, often in remote locations where time & life-saving know-how is of the essence.

“As producers we want to do justice to this range of incidents and the incredible people – medics and patients – involved.”