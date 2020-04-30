Cost of ebooks to fall after government axes reading tax 7 months early

UK ebook buyers and subscribers to newspaper websites and digital magazines should see the cost of reading fall from May 1st after the Government brought forward plans to scrap VAT on digital publications.

Unlike their paper equivalents which are exempt from VAT, digital reading materials are subject to a VAT rate of 20%, making some purchases significantly dearer than their paper equivalents.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced plans to axe the reading tax with effect from December 1st in his March budget but says he’s decided to make the change sooner because “millions have been relying more on e-publications to pass time, home school and read the news” during the lockdown.

According to the Publishers Association, publishers have reported an average increase in e-book purchases of about a third while some have seen sales grow by as much as 50%.

Sunak said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people across the UK to get hold of the books they want whilst they are staying at home and saving lives.

“That is why we have fast tracked plans to scrap VAT on all e-publications, which will make it cheaper for publishers to sell their books, magazines and newspapers.”