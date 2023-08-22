Craig Roberts and Antonia Thomas star in trailer for Apple TV+ comedy Still Up

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Still Up, its new comedy which debuts next month.

The show is described as “an almost romantic comedy” set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Danny (Craig Roberts) and Lisa (Antonia Thomas) who have no secrets except their feelings for each other.

The cast also includes Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher.

Subscribers will be able to stream the first three episodes on September 22nd, followed by new episodes weekly until October 27th.