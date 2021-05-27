Criterion Collection reveals August’s Blu-ray releases

Brian De Palma’s Blow Out, Laurence Fishburne’s Deep Cover and Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s All About Eve are coming to Blu-ray in August as part of The Criterion Collection.

Blow Out

In the enthralling Blow Out, brilliantly crafted by Brian De Palma (Sisters, Carrie, Scarface), John Travolta (Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction) stars as Jack, a movie sound-effects man who believes he’s accidentally recorded a political assassination.

He enlists the help of Sally (Nancy Allen), a possible eyewitness to the crime who may be in danger herself, to uncover the truth.

With its jolting stylistic flourishes, intricate plot, profoundly felt characterizations, and gritty evocation of early-1980s Philadelphia, Blow Out is an American paranoia thriller unlike any other.

Special Features:

New, restored digital transfer, supervised by director Brian De Palma, with DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New hour-long interview with De Palma, conducted by filmmaker Noah Baumbach

New interview with star Nancy Allen

Cameraman Garrett Brown on the Steadicam shots featured in the film within the film

Select on-set photos from photographer Louis Goldman

Original theatrical trailer

A booklet featuring an essay by critic Michael Sragow and Pauline Kael’s original New Yorker review

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

All About Eve

In this devastatingly witty Hollywood classic from Joseph L. Mankiewicz (Cleopatra), backstage is where the real drama plays out.

One night, Margo Channing (Now, Voyager’s Bette Davis) entertains a surprise dressing-room visitor: her most adoring fan, the shy, wide-eyed Eve Harrington (The Magnificent Ambersons’ Anne Baxter).

But as Eve becomes a fixture in Margo’s life, the Broadway legend soon realizes that her supposed admirer intends to use her and everyone in her circle as stepping-stones to stardom.

Featuring stiletto sharp dialogue and direction by Mankiewicz, the multiple-Oscar-winning All About Eve is the most deliciously entertaining film ever made about the ruthlessness of show business.

Special Features:

4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Two audio commentaries from 2010, one featuring actor Celeste Holm, director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s son Christopher Mankiewicz, and author Kenneth L. Geist; the other featuring author Sam Staggs

All About Mankiewicz, a feature-length documentary from 1983 about the director

Episodes of The Dick Cavett Show from 1969 and 1980 featuring actors Bette Davis and Gary Merrill New interview with costume historian Larry McQueen

Hollywood Backstories: “All About Eve,” a 2001 documentary featuring interviews with Davis and others about the making of the film

Documentaries from 2010 about Mankiewicz’s life and career, the short story on which the film is based and its real-world inspiration, and a real-life “Sarah Siddons Society” based on the film’s fictional society

Radio adaptation of the film from 1951

Trailer

An essay by critic Terrence Rafferty and the 1946 short story on which the film is based

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Deep Cover

Film noir hits the mean streets of 1990s Los Angeles in this stylish and subversive underworld odyssey from veteran actor-director BILL DUKE (The Killing Floor).

Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) stars as Russell Stevens/John Hull, a police officer who goes undercover as the partner of a dangerously ambitious

cocaine trafficker (The Fly’s Jeff Goldblum) in order to infiltrate and bring down a powerful Latin American drug ring operating in LA.

But the further Stevens descends into this ruthless world of money, violence, and power, the more disillusioned he becomes—and the harder to make out the line between right and wrong.

Steeped in shadowy, neon-soaked atmosphere and featuring Dr. Dre’s debut solo single, this unsung gem delivers a riveting character study and sleek action thrills alongside a furious moral indictment of America and the devastating failures of the war on drugs.

New 4K digital restoration, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New interview with director Bill Duke

New conversation between film scholars Racquel J. Gates and Michael B. Gillespie about Deep Cover’s place within both the Black film boom of the early 1990s and the noir genre

New conversation between scholar Claudrena N. Harold and professor, DJ, and podcaster Oliver Wang about the film’s title track and its importance to the history of hip-hop

Panel discussion from 2018 featuring Duke and Fishburne and moderated by film critic Elvis Mitchell

Trailer

English subtitles

An essay by Gillespie

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.