Criterion confirms new Blu-ray release of Barbra Streisand’s The Prince Of Tides

Barbra Streisand’s The Prince Of Tides is getting a new Blu-ray release in March courtesy of The Criterion Collection and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Directed by Streisand and based on Pat Conroy’s best-selling novel, the film co-stars Nick Nolte and was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture and best actor.

Synopsis

Summoned to New York after his sister attempts suicide, Tom Wingo (Cape Fear’s Nolte) must serve as her memory, reckoning with the traumas of their southern childhood so that her psychiatrist, Dr. Susan Lowenstein (Streisand), can help her recover.

But Tom’s sessions with Lowenstein will plunge him into the depths of his own long-repressed pain—and reawaken the possibility of love within him.

Special Features Include:

New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director Barbra Streisand, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary featuring Streisand, recorded in 1991 and updated in 2019

Making-of featurette from 1991

Excerpt from a 2018 interview with Streisand, conducted by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez on El Rey Network’s The Director’s Chair

Audition and rehearsal footage

Deleted scenes and alternate takes

Costume and makeup tests

Alternate end credits with vocal performance by Streisand

Behind-the-scenes footage

Gag reel

Production-stills gallery and other archival materials

Interview with author Pat Conroy from a 1992 episode of Cinema Showcase with Jim Whaley

Interview with Streisand from a 1992 episode of the British television show Aspel & Company with Michael Aspel

Trailer

PLUS: An essay by film historian Bruce Eder

