Criterion to release Jack Nicholson’s Five Easy Pieces on Blu-ray

The Criterion Collection and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are releasing Jack Nicholson’s Five Easy Pieces on Blu-ray and DVD on November 16th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Following Nicholson’s breakout supporting turn in Easy Rider, director Bob Rafelson (The King of Marvin Gardens) devised a powerful leading role for the new star in this searing character study.

Nicholson plays the now iconic cad Bobby Dupea, a shiftless thirtysomething oil rigger and former piano prodigy immune to any sense of responsibility, who returns to his upper-middle-class childhood home, blue-collar girlfriend (Nashville’s Karen Black, in an Oscar-nominated role) in tow, to see his estranged ailing father.

Special features include:

Restored high-definition digital transfer, supervised by director of photography László Kovács, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Audio commentary featuring director Bob Rafelson and interior designer Toby Rafelson

Soul Searching in “Five Easy Pieces,” a 2009 video piece with Rafelson

BBStory, a 2009 documentary about the legendary film company BBS Productions, with Rafelson; actors Jack Nicholson, Karen Black, and Ellen Burstyn; directors Peter Bogdanovich and Henry Jaglom; and others

Documentary from 2009 about BBS featuring critic David Thomson and historian Douglas Brinkley

Audio excerpts from a 1976 AFI interview with Rafelson

Theatrical trailer and teasers

PLUS: An essay by critic Kent Jones

*Affiliate Link