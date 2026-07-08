Channel 4 commissions Cruising Paradise: Above and Below Deck from Crackit

A new E4 series will explore the onboard lives of a mix of first-timers and more seasoned cruisers, alongside the crew members working to make sure every trip is smooth sailing.

Narrated by actor Callum Scott Howells (It’s a Sin), Cruising Paradise: Above and Below Deck will take place aboard ships owned by Princess Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The ten-part series is the latest cruise-focused title from Brighton-based Crackit TV, following Cruising to the Ends of the Earth and Supercruising: Life at Sea (both for Channel 4) in 2026 and 2025.

Viewers will see the highs and lows of working life at sea, from demanding shifts and missing home to late-night camaraderie with colleagues and off-duty adventures as the ships call at some of the world’s most spectacular destinations.

A select group of passengers will also feature throughout the series – from first-time cruisers to experienced travellers enjoying the wonder of these ships for the first time.

Genna Gibson, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, said: “A cruise ship is like a floating city where nobody gets to nip home after work, so every day brings new friendships, fresh drama and unforgettable characters.

“Above deck, passengers are making memories. Below deck, an incredible crew is making it all happen. Cruising Paradise gives viewers the best of both worlds, with humour, heart and spectacular escapism in equal measure.”

Elaine Hackett, CEO of Crackit TV, said: “Behind every once-in-a-lifetime voyage is a dedicated team of ship crew delivering world-class experiences for those lucky enough to embark on them.

“In Cruising Paradise, we’ve secured extraordinary access to the many human stories unfolding every day on these vessels – with crew members having the time of their lives, making friends, and even falling in love, all while working in some of the most exciting and sought-after jobs around.”