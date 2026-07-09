5 to show Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Free to air broadcaster 5 (previously Channel 5) has confirmed that it’ll be bringing live coverage of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony to audiences.

Coverage begins at 8pm on Thursday 23rd July, followed each evening by daily highlights hosted by broadcaster and former Olympic sprinter Jeanette Kwakye throughout the competition.

Highlights will also be shown on the newly launched 5 Sport YouTube channel.

5’s coverage is the result of its agreement with TNT Sports which will be bringing full coverage of the games to viewers on HBO Max and its own linear channels.

Raphael Pendergast, Director of Sport at 5, said: “The Commonwealth Games is one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar, and we’re thrilled to be on the ground in Glasgow, bringing viewers live coverage of the Opening Ceremony, plus daily highlights hosted by the brilliant Jeanette Kwakye, who we’re delighted to be working with again.

“As well as our broadcast and streaming platform, we’ll also be bringing fans highlights and clips on the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel, giving audiences even more ways to enjoy the action.”

Jeanette Kwakye said: “I can’t wait to be fronting the highlights coverage of the Commonwealth Games for 5. It’s such a special event, full of brilliant stories and incredible sporting moments, and I’m looking forward to bringing viewers the best of the drama from across the Games, every single day.”