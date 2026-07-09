Channel 4 to pilot new Taskmaster spin-off

Channel 4 have commissioned a new game show pilot from Taskmaster creator Alex Horne and Andy Devonshire, founding Series Director on The Apprentice, The Great British Bake Off and Taskmaster.

Set in the Taskmaster universe, Your Time Starts Now will see UK households compete against each other while tackling some of Horne’s typically devious tasks from their own home.

Five teams of friends and families across the UK will need to display creativity, lateral thinking, speed, knowledge and teamwork if they want to win.

Horne said: “I’ve had the pleasure of being in the room while countless comedians have tried and usually failed on Taskmaster and I’ve learnt that for the most part, that lot are sneaky loveable idiots.

“With Your Time Starts Now, I’m now excited and intrigued to see how the rest of the country can cope doing simple things under the pressure of time-constraints, dogged rivals and my own snarky gaze. Good luck people of the UK. I shall be watching.”

Channel 4’s Tom Beck said: “Wildly inventive, properly funny and rooted in real people being brilliant (and, occasionally, absolutely rubbish), Your Time Starts Now feels perfectly Channel 4.

“It’s an utterly distinctive celebration of British family life in all shapes and sizes, and I can’t wait see how our families get on as they try and tackle Alex and Andy’s ludicrous tasks. Why should comedians get all the fun?”