BBC’s global audience reaches half a billion people each week

The BBC says its global audience for BBC News, the BBC World Service and content distributed by BBC Studios, has grown to 502 million people (up 11% year-on-year), the highest since contemporary records began.

BBC News increased its audience reach by nearly 50 million to 467 million (up 12% year-on-year), while the BBC World Service delivered over 70% of the BBC’s international audience reach, attracting 355 million people weekly (up 14% year-on-year).

This growth is attributed to the division’s digital transformation plus a run of significant news stories.

Jonathan Munro, Interim CEO, BBC News and Current Affairs, said: “I’d like to thank BBC teams across the world for delivering outstanding journalism just when the world needs it most.

“We have seen growth from all corners of the globe as people come to our journalism in record-breaking numbers for the breadth and depth of BBC reporting.

“We have consistently delivered distinctive and impartial coverage and, importantly, retained our position as the most trusted news provider in the UK and around the world.”