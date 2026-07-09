Mobland set to return in September

Paramount+ has set September 18th as the return date for Mobland, its hit gang drama which hails from Guy Ritchie and stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Dame Helen Mirren.

Season one quickly became one of the streamer’s biggest series launches when it debuted last year.

The ten-episode second season sees Conrad (Brosnan) and Maeve (Mirren) Harrigan struggling to show a unified front as rivals threaten their fractured empire, while street-smart and formidable ‘fixer’ Harry Da Souza (Hardy) walks a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify.

As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.

The series also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones.