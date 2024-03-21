Culture Secretary reveals panel of experts to advise review of future BBC funding options

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has unveiled a panel of broadcasting and media experts which will provide independent advice to the government’s review of future funding models for the BBC.

Plans for the review, which will “explore the sustainability” of the TV licence fee and examine alternative models for financing the BBC, were first announced in December.

The panel includes former ITV boss Sir Peter Bazalgette; former chief executive of Channel 5 David Elstein; and Siobhan Kenny, former CEO of commercial radio trade body Radiocentre.

Other members include former Sky News and ITV News boss Amber de Botton, economic commentator Dame Frances Cairncross, Times Literary Supplement editor Martin Ivens, Oli Hyatt who co-founded Blue Zoo Productions, Helen Bower Easton and Lorna Tilbian.

None of the members will be compensated for their work on the panel.

The panel will be chaired by Frazer and Media Minister Julia Lopez and will also explore new ways for the BBC to increase commercial income and how the broadcaster could transition to any potential new funding model.

Frazer said: “The BBC has a unique role in public life, and fulfils an important service in projecting and promoting our values and culture at home and around the world. We want to see it thrive for generations to come.

“But in an evolving media landscape, with increased pressure on licence fee payers, it’s right that we take a look at whether the current funding model is fit for the future.

“That’s why I’m bringing together leading television, radio and business experts to provide independent advice and valuable insight on future funding models for the BBC, guaranteeing its long term financial sustainability.”