Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition makes Nintendo Switch 2 debut

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is now available for Nintendo Switch 2 which debuts in the UK and Internationally from today.

The title features both the base game and its spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, providing the ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 experience in one package.

Set in the immersive world of Night City, the story sees players step into the shoes of cyber-enhanced mercenary V and fight for glory and survival in the dark future.

The new edition has been tweaked to take full advantage of the Switch 2’s unique features, with motion controls to hack and slash through enemies with Joy-Con 2 controllers, Gyroscope Mode or mouse controls for pin-point precision, and touch screen capabilities to swipe through menus, select character skills, or play the hacking mini-game like a real netrunner.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition can be purchased today in a physical 64 GB game card or through a download on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch 2.