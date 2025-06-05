Mussolini: Son of the Century to get a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release

Mussolini: Son of the Century, director Joe Wright’s impactful look at the rise of fascism in Italy, is getting a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital store release on July 14th.

Based on Antonio Scurati’s Premio Strega-winning book, the eight-part series chronicles Mussolini’s subversion of democracy and establishment of a dictatorship, starting with the founding of Fasci Italiani in 1919.

The drama debuted on Sky and streaming service NOW in February and is being brought to Home Entertainment formats by Dazzler Media.

Ahead of its original transmission, Sky promised historical accuracy in the series, “with every event, character, dialogue and speech documented or witnessed by multiple sources”.

Luca Marinelli leads the cast as Benito Mussolini alongside Francesco Russo, Barbara Chichiarelli, Federico Majorana, and Lorenzo Zurzolo.

Written by Stefano Bises and Davide Serino, the series was produced by Sky Studios and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle company, in co-production with Pathé, in association with Small Forward Productions, in collaboration with Fremantle, CINECITTÀ S.p.A., and Sky.