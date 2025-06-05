Vodafone brings live location sharing to Glastonbury 2025 app

Vodafone has launched an upgraded version of its Official Glastonbury Festival mobile app, adding a live location sharing feature to help friends connect during the festival.

The app also gains a step counter alongside existing popular features such as Spotify integration, Shareable Line-Ups, and Map Pinning.

Vodafone is also boosting its network capacity during the festival and will be running a ‘Connect & Charge’ tent to help keep all festival-goers powered up and connected, with free phone charging and WiFi.

Maria Koutsoudakis, Chief Brand Officer, Vodafone UK, said:“We know the app plays a big role in the festival experience so, this year, we have gone even further to ensure that fans can connect with their friends or family and get as much out of Glastonbury as possible.

“Combined with us delivering the most Vodafone network capacity ever on-site, these new features will help festival-goers always be connected no matter where they are across the site.”