Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition debuts for Nintendo Switch 2

Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 console which debuts in the UK and Internationally from today.

Hailing from IO Interactive, the launch title for Nintendo’s latest gaming system delivers the most complete collection of the legendary immersive stealth series to date, running natively on the new console.

The title compiles all missions and modes from the original World of Assassination, including Contracts, Freelancer, Elusive Targets, and more.

Buy the Nintendo Switch 2 console from Amazon.co.uk

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Expanding upon the base game’s 100+ hours of stealth action, the Signature Edition also incorporates the Hitman 2 Expansion Pack, the Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack, and the Seven Deadly Sins Pack, providing a vast amount of replayable content.

IO say the game will receive the same regular content updates as the other platforms, with upcoming roadmaps adding new Elusive targets, Challenges, and Featured Contracts.