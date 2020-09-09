Remastered RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 is being re-released with newly enhanced visuals later this month. Available from September 24 for Nintendo Switch and PC, the game also includes both the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs.

The game invites players to become a true tycoon and embark on a promising managerial career, controlling park finances, shops services and staff.

Succeed in dozens of scenarios, filling your bustling park with more than 300 unique coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise.

If you prefer to let your imagination run wild and create your ideal park without money woes, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition has you covered with Sandbox Mode.

With all the creative tools at their disposal, including all content from the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs, players shall relish the added challenge of creating and managing exhilarating waterparks and spectacular animal habitats.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition has been reimagined for the Nintendo Switch, including intuitive new controls.

The PC version on the other hand shows RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 in widescreen for the first time, with full 1080p resolution and increased compatibility for new PC hardware.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition launches on September 24 on Nintendo Switch and PC, published by Frontier Foundry.