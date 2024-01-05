D-Link’s wireless adapter for Meta Quest headsets now available in UK

Networking and connectivity specialist D-Link has confirmed the UK launch of its DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge, a wireless adapter which supports Meta Quest headsets.

Released in North America last year, the device offers a “simple setup and optimised performance” for Meta Quest headsets and uses Wi-Fi 6 to establish a high-speed, low-latency connection between gaming PCs and Meta Quest headsets.

D-Link says when used with the new Meta Quest 3 headset, users “can enjoy unparalleled freedom of movement thanks to the wireless link that enables an untethered 360 degrees of motion, eliminating tangled cords and restricted mobility, and elevating gaming experiences to the next level.”

