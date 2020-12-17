Dad’s Army and Strictly Come Dancing come to BritBox

Boxsets of Dad’s Army and Strictly Come Dancing will arrive on BritBox on Christmas Eve.

Dad’s Army (1969-1977)

The entire collection of surviving episodes of Jimmy Perry and David Croft’s classic wartime comedy based around the Home Guard in Walmington-on-Sea.

The collection includes all nine surviving episodes from Series 1 and 2 and the complete series 3-9, as well as ‘A Stripe for Frazer’; an animated restoration of one of the missing episodes from the second series.

Christmas specials from 1971, 1975 and 1976 are also included.

Strictly Come Dancing (2018, 2019)

Enjoy the sixteenth and seventeenth seasons of Strictly Come Dancing! Celebrity participants in 2018 included Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Danny John-Jules, Joe Sugg, Vick Hope, Graeme Swann, Stacey Dooley, Dr Ranj Singh, Ashley Roberts, Seann Walsh, Kate Silverton, Lee Ryan, Lauren Steadman, Charles Venn and Susannah Constantine.

The 2019 show featured David James MBE, Chris Ramsey, Emma Barton, Saffron Barker, Catherine Tyldesley, Mike Bushell, Karim Zeroual, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Michelle Visage, Will Bayley MBE, Alex Scott MBE, Dev Griffin, James Cracknell OBE and Anneka Rice.