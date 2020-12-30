Dad’s Army was BritBox’s most watched show over Christmas

Dad’s Army was a big hit with BritBox customers this Christmas, with the classic sitcom rapidly becoming the most streamed show over the festive period.

Added to the service on 24th December, the first three days of the show’s availability saw it beat the revived Spitting Image and fellow BBC classic Only Fools and Horses in viewing numbers.

However Spitting Image was the most-streamed series of the year with Love Island, Broadchurch, Doctor Who Classic and Only Fools and Horses completing the tally of the top five most popular shows.

Will Harrison, BritBox UK’s Managing Director commented: ‘We are very pleased that our subscribers are cosying up with Captain Mainwaring and the platoon this Christmas.

“There is nothing better than a bit of Dad’s Army especially at this time of year!’