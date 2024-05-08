Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell star in new Twisters trailer 

(from left) Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), Javi (Anthony Ramos), and Tyler (Glen Powell), in Twisters directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell star in this second trailer for Twisters, the epic new disaster movie which hits UK cinemas on July 19th.

Hailing from Producers Frank Marshall (the Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and Patrick Crowley (the Jurassic and Bourne franchises), and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film is a current-day sequel to 1996’s Twister.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City and is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a ground-breaking new tracking system.

There she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), a charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma, and in the fight of their lives.