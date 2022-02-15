Daisy Edgar-Jones and  Sebastian Stan Fresh is heading to Disney+ next month

Disney+ has released a trailer for Fresh, Searchlight Picture’s Sundance hit thriller which will stream on the service under the Star banner from March 4th.

The film follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number.

After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.

Jojo T. Gibbs (“Twenties”), Charlotte Le Bon (“Anthropoid”, “The Hundred-Foot Journey”), Andrea Bang (“Luce”), and Dayo Okeniyi (“Runner Runner”, “The Spectacular Now”) round out the cast.

The film is directed by Mimi Cave and was written by Lauryn Kahn and produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick under their Hyperobject Industries banner, with Maeve Cullinane as co-producer.