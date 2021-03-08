Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland’s Chaos Walking gets release date

Tom Holland as Todd Hewitt in Chaos Walking. Photo Credit: Murray Close

Lionsgate have announced that Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland’s Chaos Walking will be available to rent via digital retailers from April 2nd.

Synopsis:

In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Holland) discovers Viola (Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display.

In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.