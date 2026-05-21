DALI unveils new single-box wireless sound system

Danish audio brand DALI has announced the launch of Vega, a single-box wireless sound system which it says is “built for those who want the best possible sound without the complexity of a hi-fi system”.

It says the product is the result of five years research and development and responds to a demand it found during market research for a quality sound system that can be used in a variety of living spaces.

Available in a choice of Dark and Natural Oak finishes, the speaker boasts 400 watt amplification delivered across eight 50 watt channels and uses DALI’s proprietary Adaptive Stereo Enhancement (ASE), to creates a wide, expansive soundstage that can fill an entire room.

Vega also features paper and wood fibre cones, low loss surrounds and passive bass radiators which “work together to create a balanced sound with best in class low frequency performance”.

Connectivity options include the ability to stream music, playlists and internet radio through the integration of BluOS; HDMI, analogue and optical digital ports, USB audio and Bluetooth; plus Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Apple Airplay 2.

The speaker can be wall mounted or left free standing in portrait or landscape orientation, making it flexible to site within the home, and the built-in software then automatically adjusts its output to match the orientation.

DALI will launch Vega in selected markets in September, with additional markets following in October and November, and will have a UK RRP of £2,599.

Krestian Pedersen, DALI’s Head of Product Management, said: “As listening habits evolve, more people are enjoying music than ever before thanks to unlimited access to high-quality audio.

“Music is becoming an integral part of people’s lives, and the key to it all is convenience. It has to be easy, but without compromising on quality.

“Our goal with Vega was to create a product that fits the way people live and access music in their daily lives. We wanted to make a product that people want to keep turned on all the time.”