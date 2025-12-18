LG unveils Dolby Atmos FlexConnect soundbar system

LG will be using CES 2026 to debut its new Dolby Atmos FlexConnect sound system.

The LG Sound Suite allows owners of selected LG TVs to pair any of its wireless components – including the M7 and M5 surround speakers, and the W7 subwoofer – with or without the H7 soundbar for 27 possible configurations.

This flexibility allows viewers to create the perfect setup for their living and viewing space.

Non-LG TV users can also benefit by connecting a H7 soundbar to their TV via HDMI and then pairing their chosen components.

LG is bringing Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to its 2026 premium TV lineup and select 2025 models through a future software update.

“Together with Dolby, we’ve made immersive audio flexible for every home, LG Sound Suite is a testament to our shared focus on audio innovation,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company’s Audio Business Division.

“LG Sound Suite combines Dolby Atmos FlexConnect with its wireless modular design and AI-driven tuning, so consumers can create the system they want and enjoy cinematic sound from any seat.”

John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, added: “Dolby and LG are unlocking a new level of audio flexibility for anyone who wants to enjoy better sound with Dolby Atmos.

“Whether your speakers sit on a shelf or are tucked into a corner, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect fits naturally into any home without the complexity of traditional systems.

“We’re excited for consumers to experience this new level of audio flexibility and performance.”