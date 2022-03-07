Dame Shirley Bassey to open this year’s BAFTA film awards

Music icon Dame Shirley Bassey will open this year’s BAFTA film awards with a performance of a James Bond theme to celebrate the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

Dame Shirley is the only person to record more than one theme for the series, having sung the title tracks for Goldfinger, Diamonds are Forever and Moonraker. The track she’s performing at Sunday’s (13 March) ceremony will only be revealed on the night.

The BAFTA film awards will be broadcast from 7pm on BBC One, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer.