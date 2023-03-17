Dangen to release retro-style game Hunt the Night for PC next month

Dangen Entertainment and Moonlight Games have announced that retro-style gaming title Hunt the Night will be released on all major PC platforms on April 13th.

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox versions are also confirmed to be coming at a later date.

To coincide with the news, a brand-new trailer showing never-before-seen gameplay and enemies has been released.

Hunt the Night is an action RPG that combines fast, skilled gameplay with dark fantasy lore, 2D exploration and intense boss battles.

Players control Vesper Blackbone, a member of the ‘Stalkers’ in charge of finding the key to reclaiming a perpetual daytime cycle, a move that will banish the horrors of The Night that have been annihilating humanity over and over.

Throughout the world of Medhram, Vesper must explore ruins and horrors, go through dungeons full of traps, enemies and puzzles, and successfully complete ‘Hunt’ missions against terrifying monstrosities.

“Our goal is to offer indie games that have personality and something to say. We wanted to develop a unique and original lore, not only to bring an emotional effect on the player, but to provide a background directly related to the plot of Hunt the Night. Developing the narrative through the environment is very important for us,” says developer Moonlight Games.

“I wanted to bring something different – like a mixture of classic gems such as The Legend of Zelda, Secret of Mana or Terranigma with dark fantasy hardcore games like Bloodborne or Dark Souls, adding a bit of Silent Hill on the narrative puzzles.”