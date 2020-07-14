Daniel Craig’s Knives Out arrives on Prime Video this month

Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s stylish tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie, comes to Amazon’s Prime Video on July 31st.

The movie boasts an all-star cast including Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon and Toni Collette.

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.

From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death…