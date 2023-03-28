Dara Ó Briain to explore the moon in new Channel 5 series

Image: Pexels

Dara Ó Briain is to explore how the moon influences every aspect of our lives in a new two-part series for Channel 5.

Produced by BBC Studios Science Unit, the series sees Ó Briain – a keen amateur astronomer and astrophotographer – speaking to some of the world’s top lunar experts, scientists, researchers and geologists.

He said: “I love everything about space, but the moon in particular holds a special kind of magic. It’s inspired countless myths and legends through human history but it’s a place full of genuine cutting-edge scientific mystery – and one which we are gearing up to visit again, over the next decade.

“All of which made the offer to present this series irresistible. I’ll be sharing everything you need to know about our closest celestial neighbour – as well as uncovering some real surprises along the way, including for me too!”

Denise Seneviratne, Commissioning Editor, Non-Scripted UK Originals, Channel 5 & Paramount+ said: “The moon is a well-covered subject but one that is perpetually seductive – I am mesmerised by it!

“Our viewers will be expertly guided by Dara not only through the science but also in terms of how it impacts the natural world and our everyday lives – Dara will offer a refreshing take and I am very excited to be bringing his expertise to the Channel.”

Steve Crabtree, Executive Producer, BBC Studios Science Unit added: “Dara has a genuine love for astronomy, which I know will translate into great telly. His infectious enthusiasm and longstanding passion for science and storytelling will enable him to explore the moon in a unique and entertaining way.

“Delivering a brilliant documentary series, underpinned by real science and something I hope the Channel 5 audience will enjoy.”