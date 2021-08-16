Dara Ó Briain to present new Channel 4 quiz show

Dara Ó Briain is to present One & Six Zeros, a new Channel 4 quiz offering teams the chance to win £1m.

Produced by Mighty Productions Scotland, the six-episode series sees teams of three players start with £1,000,000 and answer seven general knowledge questions correctly to keep the jackpot intact. Each right answer locks in a digit of the One & Six Zeros.

If the teams answer any of the questions incorrectly, they lose a zero from the prize fund and it could very quickly go from £1,000,000 to £100!

But there is a lifeline. If the team doesn’t want to risk answering a particular question, they can swap it for a different one. However, swapping questions also comes at a cost to the team…

And not only that, after three questions, the team is reduced from three players to two. Then after five questions, just one player is left to tackle the final two questions alone.

Original and compelling, One & Six Zeros is the new quiz where just seven questions separate three players from one million pounds.

Dara Ó Briain said: “I’m delighted to host this new quiz show for Channel 4 and Mighty Productions. It should be funny and tense and you, at home, will definitely think you could have done better than the contestants.”

Jo Street, Channel 4’s head of Daytime and Features, said: “One & Six Zeros is a really clever format which the audience will be able to play along with, and Dara is the perfect host to steer the contestants through the nerves, the laughs and the drama of potentially winning a life changing amount of cash.”

Lynn Sutcliffe, executive producer, Mighty Productions, said: “We are delighted to be making this quiz with the amazing team at Channel 4, and so excited to be working with the brilliant Dara. He will bring wit and warmth to this high jeopardy show, which we believe has massive international potential.”