Das Boot Producer Moritz Polter joins ITV Studios

Moritz Polter, the award-winning Executive Producer of Sky’s Das Boot, is joining ITV Studios where he’ll establish a new “high-end scripted” label which will launch later this year.

Based in Germany with an international scope, Moritz will bring his expertise in the creation, financing and delivery of high-profile international productions to the new venture. He’ll report to Lisa Perrin, Managing Director, International Production at ITV Studios based in London.

The name of the new label will be revealed in due course and ITV Studios will distribute its series internationally.

Perrin said: “We have long been aware of the scope for high quality European drama to find international success, but currently the opportunity is at a record high.

“Increasingly, well-produced German drama series are proving themselves to have global resonance and several of the most successful have been brought to screen by Moritz Polter.

“We’re delighted to welcome him into the ITV Studios family and are excited about what we can achieve together.”

Polter said: “I am thrilled to join the ITV Studios family. Looking at the amazing producer talent which is already part of the business I am overjoyed to be given the opportunity to create my own label among such an illustrious Group.

“ITV Studios is a great partner which is looking for the same thing I am looking for: Bringing together exceptional talent behind and in front of the camera to create exciting, thought provoking and entertaining programmes which reach local and global audiences alike.”