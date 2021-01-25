David Attenborough’s A Perfect Planet is getting a 4K Blu-ray release

Flying over Aldabra, the world’s second largest coral atoll. The lagoon and fringing coral reef was formed by an ancient volcano sinking back into the sea. Image: Moonraker / Silverback Films

David Attenborough’s latest stunning natural history series, A Perfect Planet, is coming to 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on 1st February.

The five-part BBC One series explores how the Earth’s distance from the sun, its moon, global weather system and marine currents provide such perfect conditions for life that there’s no corner of our planet where life can’t be found.

The final episode also looks at humanity’s impact on the planet.

This DVD and Blu-ray release includes five exclusive art cards.

