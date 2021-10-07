David Attenborough’s The Green Planet is heading to Australia, New Zealand and Canada

BBC Studios has announced pre-sales for The Green Planet, its latest series presented by Sir David Attenborough, to Australia (Nine), New Zealand (TVNZ), Canada (Radio-Canada), Denmark (DR), Norway (NRK), Spain (Movistar+), Estonia (ERR), Lithuania (LRT), Latvia (LTV), Slovenia (RTVS) and Russia (Friday).

The five-part series is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit for BBC and PBS, and is co-produced by the Open University, bilibili, ZDF German Television, France Télévisions and NHK.

Using brand new technological advances and over two decades of new discoveries, The Green Planet utilises new developments in robotics, moving time-lapse, super-detail thermal cameras, deep focus ‘frame-stacking’ and ultra-high-speed to travel beyond the power of the human eye and make visible the amazing, hidden life of the green planet.

Louise McNab, Director of Content Sales, said: “The BBC Studios Natural History Unit sets the standard for natural history television; regarded as leaders in their field for consistently delivering timeless, inspiring and unmissable global event television.

“The sheer scale and ambition of The Green Planet is incredible; producing previously unseen and unique stories from the plants kingdom our audiences worldwide will be immersed in a truly unforgettable experience.”