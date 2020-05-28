David Bowie, Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams specials coming to Britbox in June

BritBox is bringing subscribers a collection of documentaries and filmed performances featuring David Bowie, Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams and Harry Styles.

Confirmed to be available from June 25th are:

David Bowie

Bowie: Finding Fame

This is the David Bowie story you don’t know. The story of how David Robert Jones became David Bowie, how David Bowie became Ziggy Stardust and how Ziggy became immortal, changing the musical landscape as he did so. The story that finally makes sense of one of the greatest icons of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Bowie: The Last 5 Years

This film takes a detailed look at Bowie’s last albums, The Next Day and Blackstar, and his play Lazarus. In his final five years, Bowie not only began producing music again, but returned to the core and defining themes of his career.

This film explores how Bowie was a far more consistent artist than many interpretations of his career would have us believe. It traces the core themes from his final works and relates them to his incredible back catalogue.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts

In 2015 Ed Sheeran became the first artist to perform solo at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium. 3 historic nights, a total crowd of 240,000 and just one man on stage.

This spectacular concert film directed by Paul Dugdale presents the story of these shows – the biggest of Ed’s life.

All the major hits are here, including The A Team, Don’t, Sing and worldwide smash Thinking Out Loud. There’s even a surprise appearance from Sir Elton John with a one-of-a-kind duet – all in front of a rapturous homecoming crowd.

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams: Sing When You’re Winning

Entertaining audiences at festivals and across the world in concert, Robbie goes from strength to strength. His special recording here comprises lavish sets, masses of new material, as well as cover versions of classics like Madness’, ‘Baggy Trousers’; an appearance by Kylie Minogue; and is interspersed with archive footage of Robbie at key moments in his career.

Robbie Williams: One Night at the Palladium

Robbie Williams takes over the London Palladium for an evening of swing classics and new songs. Special guests joining Robbie and his big band on stage are Lily Allen, Rufus Wainwright and Muppets Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog, and grumpy old men Statler and Waldorf.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles: Live in Manchester

This one-off world exclusive, filmed in front of a live studio audience in Manchester, includes tracks from Harry’s self-titled number one debut album and special covers, as well as songs he has never previously performed before for a TV audience.

Alongside the performances, Harry talks to host Nick Grimshaw about his extraordinary career in music, his life to date and his debut acting role in one of the standout movies of 2017, Dunkirk. Harry also goes on a road trip around Manchester, meeting some of the local residents and sampling a few of the delights that the city has to offer.