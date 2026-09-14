David Corenswet’s Mr. Irrelevant gets trailer

David Corenswet and Isabel May star in this first trailer for Mr. Irrelevant, Paramount’s new film telling the inspiring true story of John Tuggle (Corenswet), the last player selected in the last round of the 1983 NFL draft by the New York Giants.

A true underdog, Tuggle defied expectations on the field and off for his then first-year head coach, Bill Parcells (Michael Shannon), his newfound love (May), and his team, proving that remarkable hope and perseverance can transcend even the greatest challenges.

The cast also includes David Krumholtz, Tuwaine Barrett, Thaddeus LaGrone, Alexander England, Spencer House, and Tandi Wright.

Mr. Irrelevant hails from Paramount Pictures and Skydance Sports in association with Domain Entertainment and written by Nick Santora and directed by Jonathan Levine.