New Viking Sagas expansion coming to macOS Age of Empires II

Feral Interactive and World’s Edge have revealed that The Viking Sagas expansion for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is coming to macOS on September 22nd.

The expansion centres on the exploits of King Harald Hardrada as he embarks on daring invasions and ruthless raids across Europe, and brings three new playable civilizations: the Varangians, Danes and Saxons.

Each has unique units, technologies, and tactical strengths which are available in their interconnected campaigns:

The Exiled Prince (Vikings & Varangians)

Cast out from Norway, Harald must seek wealth and prestige in foreign lands. But his fierce ambition to reclaim his crown is tested under the shadow of the increasingly despotic Byzantine Empress Zoe.

The Hard Ruler (Danes & Vikings)

With immense wealth at his command, Harald wages a bitter war for the thrones of Denmark and Norway. But in his pursuit of control, he risks losing the loyalty of his people and imposing the very tyranny he fights to overcome.

The Last Viking (Saxons & Vikings)

As omens set the heavens ablaze, Harald fixes his gaze toward England’s throne. Can he forge the empire of his dreams, or will his ambition falter before he rises to become the greatest Viking of them all?