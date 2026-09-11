US Open will remain on Sky Sports until 2030

Sky Sports will remain the exclusive home of the US Open until the end of 2030 after securing a new deal with the US Tennis Association (USTA) and its rights partner, IMG.

Fans will be able to see exclusive live coverage of all men’s and women’s singles, doubles, mixed doubles and wheelchair competitions throughout the three-week tournament on Sky Sports and NOW.

Alongside broadcast rights, the deal includes with clips and highlights which will be available across Sky’s digital and social platforms.

Jonathan Licht, Chief Executive Officer Sky Sports UK & Ireland, said: “The US Open is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, featuring the biggest names in both the men’s and women’s games, all set against the spectacular New York backdrop.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with the USTA, reinforcing our shared commitment to embracing innovation, showcasing the best in the sport and delivering world class coverage for viewers.

“This renewal further cements Sky Sports’ position as the home of sport in the UK and Ireland, offering fans unrivalled breadth and value all year round.”

Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer at USTA, added: “The US Open and Sky Sports have been trusted partners for many years, and we’re excited to continue such a strong relationship with this renewal.

“Sky shares our commitment to delivering innovative and cutting-edge coverage to a great audience of tennis fans in the UK and Ireland, and we’re confident that our continued partnership will have a direct impact on tennis’ extraordinary growth and deepen fans’ connection with the game.”