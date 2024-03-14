Disney+ reveals trailer for upcoming romance film The Greatest Hits

Disney+ has released the first trailer for The Greatest Hits, a new romantic musical film starring Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, David Corenswet and Austin Crute.

Synopsis:

Harriet (Boynton) finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally.

While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend (Corenswet), her time travelling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Min).

As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders – even if she could change the past, should she?

Written and directed by Ned Benson, the film will be available to stream exclusively in the UK and Ireland from April 12th.