David Corenswet stars in all-new trailer for James Gunn’s Superman

David Corenswet as Superman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Superman,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. TM & © DC

Superman, the opening entry in James Gunn’s new take on the DC universe, has a new trailer.

Heading to cinemas on July 11th 2025, the film stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

They’re joined by Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

Gunn directed the film from his own screenplay and also produced alongside fellow DC Studio head Peter Safran.

Behind the camera Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy.

The film is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther.

Superman will be released in the UK on July 11th 2025 by Warner Bros. Pictures.