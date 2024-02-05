David Dimbleby to present new BBC series exploring future of the monarchy

A new three-part series, presented and written by David Dimbleby, exploring the future of the monarchy is coming to BBC One.

The BBC says the series will provide a fresh appraisal of an old institution as it embarks on a new chapter in its history” as King Charles III approaches the first anniversary of his Coronation.

Dimbleby, who has spent many years as a commentator on royal events, will explore the monarchy’s power, wealth and public role and how it may evolve. Talking both to insiders and to the public he’ll explore what today’s monarchy tells us about modern Britain.

The broadcasting veteran said: “It was the late Queen herself who said back in 1992 ‘No institution – City, Monarchy, whatever – should expect to be free from the scrutiny of those who give it their loyalty and support, not to mention those who don’t.’

“I have often thought about that comment and it’s a challenge I look forward to taking up.”

Simon Young, BBC Head of History, Factual Commissioning, added: “As one reign ends and a new one takes shape, I can think of no better time to re-evaluate the role of the monarchy in modern British life.

“And with David having been there at many of the key moments in recent royal history, witnessing at first hand the critical relationship between the monarchy and the public, there is no better broadcaster to present it.”