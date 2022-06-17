David Mitchell’s Outsiders gets second series from UKTV

UKTV has commissioned a second series of Outsiders in which David Mitchell challenges comedians to prove they can fend for themselves and demonstrate they have the skills to set up a new society in the wild.

The series debuted in 2021 with 776k viewers for episode one, making it the third biggest original commission on UKTV’s Dave channel.

The comedians taking part in series two of Outsiders are Maisie Adam, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Darren Harriott, Jessica Hynes, Phil Wang and Joe Wilkinson.

Mitchell said “I’m so glad that Outsiders is coming back and I can’t wait to really get stuck in to the routine of going home to a comfortable bed every evening, leaving a bunch of comedians to fend for themselves in the mud and scratch some sort of civilisation out of the dust.”

Outsiders is commissioned for UKTV by Hilary Rosen, deputy director of commissioning, and Mark Iddon, commissioning editor, and ordered for Dave by Cherie Cunningham, Dave channel director.

Iddon said, “We loved making season one with David and his gang of comics and very excited to do it all again with a fresh batch of recruits. Let’s see what the great British outdoors (and David) can throw at them this time.”

The series will be available on Dave and UKTV Play later this year.