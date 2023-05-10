David Mitchell’s Outsiders to return to Dave for third series 

David Mitchell’s Outsiders, the comedy game show in which comedians seek to demonstrate they’d have the skills needed to survive in a post-apocalyptic society, is returning for a third series.

The show airs on Dave, the subscription-free entertainment channel owned by the BBC via its commercial subsidiary UKTV, and is produced by Wall to Wall.

Series one and two have been watched by over 4.2m individuals on Dave and streaming app UKTV Play.

Mitchell said: “How brilliant that David Mitchell’s Outsiders is coming back for a third series and that I get the chance to put more comedians through their survival paces.

“I can’t wait to see them flail around in the outdoors in a way that is both hilarious to watch and carries within it the darker truth that, should society collapse, most of us are in for long, agonising deaths. Plus, there’ll be lovely cut-away shots of wildlife which you don’t get in any other panel show.”

Channel director, Cherie Cunningham said: “Our audience love David’s comic voice on the channel and it’s a pleasure to welcome David Mitchell’s Outsiders back for more of his unique outdoor challenges.”