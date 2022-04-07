David Tennant to star in Macbeth for Radio 4

David Tennant is to play Macbeth in a Radio 4 broadcast of Shakespeare’s tragedy. The former Doctor Who star has previously played the title roles in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Hamlet and Richard II, and in radio versions of Romeo and Juliet and Twelfth Night.

He’ll be joined in the series by Daniela Nardini as Lady Macbeth, Stuart McQuarrie as Banquo, Alec Newman as Macduff and Naana Agyei-Ampadu as Lady Macduff.

Alison Hindell, Radio 4 Commissioning Editor for Drama and Fiction, said: “Macbeth is a part of great significance for any actor, but particularly so for Scottish players. As David Tennant makes a welcome return to Radio 4 audio drama we look forward to this performance with great anticipation.”

Macbeth will be broadcast Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th April, 3pm-4pm on Radio 4 and will also be available to stream on BBC Sounds.