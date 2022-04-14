David Tennant’s Around the World in 80 Days is getting a Blu-ray and DVD release

Ibrahim Koma (Passepartout), David Tennant (Phileas Fogg) and Leonie Benesch (Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue) Photographer: Tudor Cucu – © Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-Films / RTBF (télévision belge) 2021

Dazzler Media is releasing David Tennant’s epic, globetrotting adventure series Around the World in 80 Days, on Blu-ray, DVD and through digital retailers from 23rd May. The series, which recently aired on BBC One, also stars Ibrahim Koma and Leonie Benesch.

Synopsis:

London, 1872. On the day his world is turned upside down by a postcard from a lost love, Phileas Fogg (Tennant) is inspired by an article about the exciting advances in travel to take on an almost impossible wager, to circumnavigate the globe in just eighty days.



As a man who has spent the last twenty years in a comfortable leather armchair at The Reform Club, he will need all the resilience he can muster and, of course, would be nowhere without the assistance of quick-witted Frenchman, Passepartout (Koma).

Joining them on the road will be the Daily Telegraph journalist who came up with the whole crazy idea in the first place, Abigail Fix (Benesch).