Dawn French and Richard Curtis reunite for Vicar of Dibley documentary

Image: UKTV/Expectation

Dawn French and Richard Curtis will take viewers behind the scenes of The Vicar of Dibley in a new two-hour special to be broadcast later this year on Gold.

The pair will be joined by series writer Paul Mayhew-Archer, producer Jon Plowman, James Fleet – who played Hugo Horton – and guest stars including Kylie, Hugh Bonneville, and Joanna Lumley as they look back at their favourite Dibley moments and share exclusive, never-before seen footage from rehearsals.

Dawn French said: “It was a total treat to revisit such a happy place and time for this documentary. Part of my heart is still, and forever will be in Dibley.”

Plowman, who will Executive Produce The Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out, said: “I feel incredibly proud to have been involved with Dibley and am thrilled that it’s still making audiences laugh (and occasionally cry) more than 25 years later.

“It’s been a total joy to look back through the Dibley archives and to be reminded of old friends and so many wonderful moments. It looks to me like we were all having far too much fun. Quite how we got anything done is beyond me.”

Hilary Rosen, UKTV’s deputy director of commissioning and head of factual and factual entertainment, said: “I’m delighted to be working with Expectation on The Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out.

“For the first time Dawn French, Richard Curtis and team will tell the definitive story of the making of this show and it feels like the perfect moment to celebrate the irrepressible and hilarious Geraldine Granger and her Dibley congregants.”