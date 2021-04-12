Dawn French’s Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse is coming to Blu-ray

Dazzler Media will release the Sky Original Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital from April 26th.

The drama introduces a lonely young Roald Dahl (Harry Tayler) who sets off on a big adventure to meet his favourite author, Beatrix Potter (BAFTA winner Dawn French, The Vicar of Dibley, French and Saunders).

This heart-warming comedy-drama tells the story of their real-life meeting and how it inspired a grown-up Dahl to write magical books of his own.

The cast also includes Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Bill Bailey, Nick Mohammed and Jessica Hynes.

