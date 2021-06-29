DAZN and Matchroom announce presenting line-up

DAZN and Matchroom have announced their new presenting line-up just weeks after confirming their five-year partnership which gets underway next month with Fight Camp.

Taking place across three weekends – July 31, August 7 and August 14 – this festival of fights kicks off an unrivalled schedule for boxing fans and cements DAZN as THE global home of boxing.

BBC Boxing and Athletics correspondent Mike Costello will take the reins as the lead commentator alongside TV and radio presenter Maya Jama, former WBC Cruiserweight World Champion Tony Bellew, Laura Woods, former WBO Middleweight World Champion Andy Lee, former IBF Middleweight World Champion Darren Barker and analyst Chris Lloyd.

DAZN Group EVP Joseph Markowski commented: “This stellar line-up of broadcasters underlines our commitment to bringing in a new era of global boxing, providing fans with the very best experience, as we roll out fights and wider programming on a scale never seen before.

“Each presenter will bring their own unique perspective and style to our coverage, as we take a fresh approach to this fast-growing sport, and will engage existing and new fans alike.”

Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I couldn’t be prouder of this team of talent that we have assembled for our ground-breaking new project.

“The launch of Matchroom Media has enabled us to form a cradle to grave mindset across inception to completion of our shows so we can deliver the live event experience to the viewer in the narrative and style in which we have built it.”