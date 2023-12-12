DAZN and TNT confirm PPV details for boxing’s ‘Day of Reckoning’  

Boxing fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch the December 23rd ‘Day of Reckoning’ PPV event on either DAZN or TNT Sports Box Office as the two broadcasters share coverage of a night of action which will see some of the sport’s greatest champions go head-to-head.

In an unprecedented card, former two-time Unified World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua goes up against Otto Wallin in the Co-Main Event as the pair close in on challenging for world title honours.

In the other Co-main Event, former WBO World Champion Joseph Parker takes on former WBC world title holder Deontay Wilder.

Recent world title challenger Daniel Dubois will bid to put his name back up in lights when he enters into a battle of the giants against Big Baby Jarrell Miller and IBF No.1 contender Filip Hrgovic fighting Mark De Mori in another heavyweight shootout.

WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol will make an 11th defence of his title against Lyndon Arthur and IBF World cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will take on Unbeaten British Cruiserweight Ellis Zorro.

Back with the heavyweights, the fearsome Arslanbek Makhmudov will face the European champion Agit Kabayel and top heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez will close in on a world title shot if he can overcome Junior Fa in Riyadh.

Day of Reckoning costs £19.99 in the UK and can be watched through DAZN or TNT Sports Box Office – full details can be found at www.dayofreckoning.co.uk